16,919 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.