$16.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report $16.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.37 billion and the lowest is $15.24 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $66.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 billion to $66.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $71.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.