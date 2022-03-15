$157.51 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will report $157.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $158.02 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $687.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 464,057 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,026 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 385,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,832,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 14,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

