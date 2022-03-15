11,310 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

