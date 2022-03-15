$108.21 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to report sales of $108.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $108.64 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $490.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $649.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

