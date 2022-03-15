1,000 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 118,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 288,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

