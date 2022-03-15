$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.93. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTDR stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 4.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.