$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.84. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $94.28. 8,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.
About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.