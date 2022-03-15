$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.84. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $94.28. 8,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

