$1.58 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) will announce $1.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $1.45 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,000,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 213,948 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.