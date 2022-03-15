$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

CPRI stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,972 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

