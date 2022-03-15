$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

