-$0.70 EPS Expected for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.64). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($3.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redbox.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDBX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.64. Redbox has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDBX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

