$0.64 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.82. 671,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,174. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.22.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

