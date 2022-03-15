$0.13 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Computer Task Group also reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590. The firm has a market cap of $135.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.