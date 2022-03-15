-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

LQDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidia by 128.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $402,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

