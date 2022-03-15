-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Angi stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Angi has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Angi by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Angi by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 99,779 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Angi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

