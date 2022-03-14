Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Up 5.4%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.56. 11,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,150,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $62,691.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 131.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 952,560 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 155.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 866,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth $10,708,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth $10,596,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Zuora by 196.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 604,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

