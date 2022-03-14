Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $29,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621.

