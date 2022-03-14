Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Price Up 8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 72 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.
ZEAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $540.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.29.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
