Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

