Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53.
Great Elm Capital Company Profile
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
