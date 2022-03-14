Zacks Investment Research Increases Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target to $45.75

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Zacks Investment Research to $45.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.19.

ANDE opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20. Andersons has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,129. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

