Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 85.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

