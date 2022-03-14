Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 85.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.