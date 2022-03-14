Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to report sales of $222.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.30 million and the highest is $230.10 million. Macerich reported sales of $190.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $896.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

