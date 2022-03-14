Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will report $222.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.30 million. Macerich posted sales of $190.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $896.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 128,765.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Macerich by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -479.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

