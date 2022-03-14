Zacks: Brokerages Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). SI-BONE reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

SIBN traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 58,783 shares during the period.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.