Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.14 million to $20.54 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $176.77 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

VLNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

VLNS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.