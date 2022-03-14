Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 620,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,472,127. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 41,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

