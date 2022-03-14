Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $4.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $13.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. 20,054,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.52. The company has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

