Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.60 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $136.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

