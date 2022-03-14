Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.82) and the lowest is ($2.08). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($1.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

FUN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.29. 11,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,829. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

