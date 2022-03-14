Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. CarMax has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.