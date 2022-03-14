Zacks: Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 212,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $646,203. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

