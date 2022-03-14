Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will report $5.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.26 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $25.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $26.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 627,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,069,290. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

