Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.76 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.83 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.15 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

