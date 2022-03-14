Zacks: Analysts Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc grew its stake in AcuityAds by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

