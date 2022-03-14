Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

