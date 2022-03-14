Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 7.26.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 145,632 shares of company stock worth $789,890 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after buying an additional 150,777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

