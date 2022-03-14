Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.01. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

