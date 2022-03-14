Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. 82,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $52.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.