Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $214.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.46 million and the lowest is $208.10 million. ContextLogic reported sales of $772.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.30 million to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.30 million to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.79. 487,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,927,875. ContextLogic has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,785 shares of company stock worth $1,571,825 in the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

