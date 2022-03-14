Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Million

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to post $67.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.57 million. Alphatec reported sales of $44.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $305.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.06 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $372.26 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $378.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 958,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 260,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.