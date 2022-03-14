Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post $1.11 EPS

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

NYSE A opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

