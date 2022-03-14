yieldwatch Trading Down 5.8% This Week (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $1.56 million and $42,314.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,100,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

