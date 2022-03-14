XSGD Market Cap Tops $183.98 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. XSGD has a total market cap of $183.98 million and $1.56 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.50 or 0.06630978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.96 or 1.00109765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040842 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 253,738,191 coins and its circulating supply is 249,738,037 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

