XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.