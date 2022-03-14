Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.