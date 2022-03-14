Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON:WYN opened at GBX 566 ($7.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 615 ($8.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £114.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 539.49.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.