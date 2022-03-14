Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.39 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.39 billion and $86.25 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $38,100.65 or 0.99880752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00256904 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 272,824 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

