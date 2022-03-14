Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $95.32 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($105.43) to €98.00 ($106.52) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($105.43) to €98.00 ($106.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

